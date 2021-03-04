Grubauer posted a 26-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Grubauer yielded five goals on 26 shots in Monday's loss to the Sharks, but he produced a fantastic bounce-back performance Wednesday. The shutout was his third of the year and the 14th of his career. The German netminder improved to 11-6-0 with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 17 outings. Grubauer will likely get a chance to follow up this performance in at least one of two home games versus the Ducks on Friday and Saturday.