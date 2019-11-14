Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Remains unavailable
Grubauer (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Thursday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer will miss his fourth straight matchup due to his lower-body issue, which means Adam Werner will make his first career NHL start while Antoine Bibeau serves as the backup. Once cleared to play, and activated off injured reserve, Grubauer will get back to seeing the bulk of the starts the rest of the year, especially if preferred No. 2 Pavel Francouz (head) is out long term.
