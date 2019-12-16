Grubauer (hamstring) will get the road start in Monday's game against St. Louis, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer hasn't played since Dec. 7, which is a result of Grubauer's hamstring injury and how well Pavel Francouz was playing. The 28-year-old Grubauer will return to action in a Central Division showdown, as the Avalanche can take over the top spot with a win. Grubauer has been solid away from home this year, recording a .918 save percentage and 2.68 GAA over 10 road appearances.