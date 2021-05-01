Grubauer stopped all 21 shots faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Grubauer returned to game action after being sidelined while on the COVID-19 protocols list. He was unavailable for the last six games and would have missed more had the team not been sequestered for a stretch of games due to health and safety protocols. The Avalanche have a return meeting with the Sharks on Saturday, but it's unclear if Grubauer will be in net again.