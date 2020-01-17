Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Rights ship against Sharks
Grubauer posted a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Grubauer had hardly been consistent in recent games, but he brought his best against a struggling Sharks team. The German goalie now has 10 career shutouts. He's up to 13-10-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 28 starts. The clean performance should buy Grubauer a little more of coach Jared Bednar's patience. A tougher task lies ahead with the Blues coming to town for Saturday's game.
