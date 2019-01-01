Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Scheduled to start Wednesday
Grubauer will start in goal Wednesday night against the visiting Sharks.
Grubauer is the clear choice to take on San Jose and its fifth-ranked offense given that No. 1 netminder Semyon Varlamov is "kind of banged up," according to Avs head coach Jared Bednar. The former is 8-4-3 with a 3.09 GAA and .904 save percentage over 17 games; he carried that exact same save rate through eight December contests.
