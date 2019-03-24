Grubauer stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

He made some huge saves against a desperate Chicago squad to earn his fourth straight win and fifth in sixth starts. Grubauer has seized the starting job for Colorado with a dizzying 1.00 GAA and .968 save percentage over that stretch, a hot streak that has carried the team into the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.