Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Secures big win against Hawks
Grubauer stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
He made some huge saves against a desperate Chicago squad to earn his fourth straight win and fifth in sixth starts. Grubauer has seized the starting job for Colorado with a dizzying 1.00 GAA and .968 save percentage over that stretch, a hot streak that has carried the team into the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Ready to face Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Withstands onslaught in key win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes against Stars•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Playing extremely well•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Denies Devils for third shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...