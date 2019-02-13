Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Serviceable in relief
Grubauer stopped 10 of 11 shots Tuesday, but the damage was long done by the time he entered in relief of Seymon Varlamov in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Grubauer was the better goaltender on the night, but that's about where the positives end. Before this, he had posted three straight games of giving up five goals or more, a sign of how bad his struggles have been. Do yourself a favor and don't bother with Colorado's defense.
