Grubauer will defend the home net versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer will take on a Habs team that has gone 6-4-0 in the past 10 games without much direction one way or the other in a tightly contested Atlantic Division. Still, Colorado's chief backup will need to watch out for Max Domi, in particular, as the 23-year-old wunderkind leads Montreal with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) through 34 games.