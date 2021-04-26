Grubauer -- who has been limited to off-ice work -- is expected to skate with the team Tuesday, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Even if Grubauer is healthy and available, it seems unlikely he'll immediately jump back into the crease, so fantasy players should probably expect his earliest start to come Friday versus the Sharks. In the meantime, Jonas Johansson will get the nod for Monday's matchup with the Blues.