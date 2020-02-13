Play

Grubauer is slated to tend the twine at home versus Washington on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Grubauer is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 0.75 GAA and .974 save percentage. The German netminder needs just one more victory to set a new personal best in wins, and figures to top the 40-game mark for the first time in his NHL career.

More News
Our Latest Stories