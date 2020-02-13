Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Set to start Thursday
Grubauer is slated to tend the twine at home versus Washington on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Grubauer is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 0.75 GAA and .974 save percentage. The German netminder needs just one more victory to set a new personal best in wins, and figures to top the 40-game mark for the first time in his NHL career.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Puts up goose egg•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hosting Senators•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Outduels Elvis•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing off against Columbus•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Keeps rolling in Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.