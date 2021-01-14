Grubauer yielded four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Grubauer had some misadventures in this game, and his defense didn't provide a ton of help as the Blues made a habit of scoring from close range. The German netminder had a sour start to 2020-21, but he's expected to be the No. 1 option in net for the Avalanche. Grubauer had a 2.63 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 36 appearances last year. A starting goalie for Friday's rematch with the Blues has yet to be announced.