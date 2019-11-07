Grubauer "will be out at least a couple of games" with a lower-body injury, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer is considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, but he'll be be sidelined until Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg at a minimum. Pavel Francouz will take over as Colorado's No. 1 netminder until Grubauer is cleared to return.