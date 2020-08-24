Grubauer (lower body) is considered out indefinitely, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports, having been previously ruled out for Game 2 versus the Stars on Monday.

The news would suggest that Grubauer won't be back any time soon, which means Pavel Franocuz will need to carry the load for the series. Prior to getting hurt, Grubauer was undefeated in the postseason, having gone 5-0-1 in seven contests including a 1.87 GAA and .922 save percentage.