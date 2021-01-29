Grubauer posted a 21-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Grubauer and Devan Dubnyk were locked into a goaltending duel for 50 minutes before the Avalanche's second line helped Grubauer lock down a win. The 29-year-old German already has two shutouts in seven starts this year, matching his total from last year. He improved to 5-2-0 with a 1.86 GAA and a .928 save percentage. The Avalanche are headed on the road for a pair of games in Minnesota to start a four-game series, and Grubauer should be expected to start at least one of the road contests.