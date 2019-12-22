Grubauer surrendered four goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Grubauer faded in the third period for the second straight game en route to taking his third straight loss. The German has allowed 10 goals in that span. Grubauer dropped to 10-8-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 21 starts. The 28-year-old's recent struggles could prompt coach Jared Bednar to start Pavel Francouz in Monday's game against the Golden Knights.