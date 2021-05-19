Per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com, Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis at home.
Grubauer was sharp in Monday's Game 1 against the Blues, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight victory over the same St. Louis squad Wednesday.
