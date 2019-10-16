Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Slated to start in Pittsburgh
Per Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, Grubauer was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, which indicates he's in line to start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Penguins.
Grubauer has been rock solid this season, picking up wins in each of his first four starts while posting an admirable .925 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. The 27-year-old German will look to keep rolling in a tough road matchup with a surging Pittsburgh team that's won three consecutive contests.
