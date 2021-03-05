Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Friday's home game against Anaheim.

Grubauer was unbeatable in his last start Wednesday versus San Jose, turning aside all 26 shots he faced en route to his 11th win and third shutout of the season. He'll attempt to pick up a second straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Ducks team that's lost eight straight games.