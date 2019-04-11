Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Snags Game 1 start
Grubauer will tend the twine for Game 1 Thursday against the Flames, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer hopes his stay in the crease will last longer than one contest after finishing the season in good form, posting a 1.89 GAA and a .944 save percentage over his final three starts. Awaiting him is a Calgary club that typically has little trouble finding the back of the net. The Flames led the league in scoring (4.05 goals per game) on home ice during the regular season, though they also surrendered more than three goals per game.
