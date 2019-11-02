Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Solid despite loss
Grubauer allowed two goals on 29 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Grubauer gave up both goals to Roope Hintz, including one on a shorthanded breakaway that the goalie could do little about. It's a tough result that dropped his record to 6-2-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 10 appearances. It's likely Grubauer will watch Saturday's game against the Coyotes from the bench while Pavel Francouz starts, but Grubauer may get the rematch against these same Stars on Tuesday in Dallas.
