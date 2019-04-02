Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Solid effort spoiled in shootout
Grubauer turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Monday's shootout loss to the Blues.
Grubauer kept the Avalanche in the fight, allowing them to get back into the game with two third-period goals. Unfortunately, he allowed a goal to Ryan O'Reilly in the shootout, and his counterpart, Jordan Binnington, was perfect in the competition. Grubauer still carried the Avalanche to a valuable point in the playoff race, and it appears he'll be their starter if they secure a spot.
