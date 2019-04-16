Grubauer stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Grubauer got no help in Game 1, but he's been great since then to help the Avalanche to a 2-1 series lead. Having his offense go off for six goals and 56 shots in this contest likely helped to ease his workload. Grubauer will likely be coach Jared Bednar's choice for Game 4 on Wednesday.