Grubauer made 39 saves on 41 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Grubauer had to be at his best, as the last 30 or so minutes of regulation saw the Golden Knights bombard him with pucks. Reilly Smith took a penalty in overtime, and Mikko Rantanen scored the game-winner to lift Grubauer and Avalanche to their sixth straight playoff win. In that span, Grubauer has allowed only 10 goals on 176 shots, a remarkable .943 save percentage. He'll likely be back in goal again for Friday's Game 3.