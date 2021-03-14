Grubauer will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Kings, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has relaxed to two wins over his last two starts, as he faced 32 total shots in that stretch, allowing one just one goal. The 29-year-old has been sturdy in the blue paint all year, posting an overall .920 save percentage and 1.95 GAA. The Kings enter Sunday with losses in six of their last eight games, posting 2.7 goals per contest.