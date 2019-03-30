Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stalls rally for shootout win
Grubauer turned aside 42 of 44 shots and picked up a 3-2 win in the shootout over the Coyotes on Friday.
Grubauer was the busier of the two goalies, and eventually, he gave up a pair of third-period goals to Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to force overtime. Grubauer did fine from there, improving to 17-9-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .916 save percentage this year. The win was crucial for the playoff race, buying the Avalanche an extra point of space over the pursuant Coyotes. Grubauer will likely tend twine again Monday in St. Louis, fittingly after his performance allowed the Blues to clinch their own playoff position.
