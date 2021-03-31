Per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com, Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game versus the Coyotes.

Grubauer wasn't great in his last start Monday against Anaheim, surrendering two goals on just 15 shots, but he ultimately picked up his 21st win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old German will try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a surging Arizona team that's won three straight games.