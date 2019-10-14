Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against former squad
Grubauer will patrol the road crease Monday against the Capitals, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer is off to a hot start with three straight wins, a .931 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA. He'll face off against the team that drafted him in 2010 for just the second time in his career. The Caps have just one win over their last four games, but they managed 3.5 goals per game in that span.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Strong finish in Thursday's win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In net versus Boston•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Wins second straight start•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Opens season with win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.