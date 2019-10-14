Grubauer will patrol the road crease Monday against the Capitals, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer is off to a hot start with three straight wins, a .931 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA. He'll face off against the team that drafted him in 2010 for just the second time in his career. The Caps have just one win over their last four games, but they managed 3.5 goals per game in that span.