Grubauer will defend the road net in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer will be back in the blue paint for the Avalanche's first game since Feb. 2. The 29-year-old was fantastic before the pause, registering a .934 save percentage, a 1.67 GAA and a 7-2-0 record. However, the Golden Knights are a heavyweight opponent, as they've averaged 3.33 goals per game -- 10th in the league.
