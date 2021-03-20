Grubauer will guard the home cage during Saturday's matchup with Minnesota, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been unstoppable recently, stringing together five straight wins while posting an impeccable 0.63 GAA and .968 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his 18th win of the season in a home matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this season, 12th in the NHL.