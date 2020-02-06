Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Senators
Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus Ottawa, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Grubauer was rock solid during his last start Tuesday against the Sabres, stopping 23 of 24 shots en route to an easy 6-1 victory. He'll look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Senators team that's gone 1-1-3 in its last five games.
