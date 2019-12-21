Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting at home Saturday
Grubauer will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Blackhawks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Grubauer has lost his last two starts, although his performances were decent with an overall .918 save percentage. The Blackhawks are in a similar funk, as they've lost three of their last four road games, lighting the lamp just 10 times in that stretch.
