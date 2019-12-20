Grubauer will tend the twine for Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old has gotten off to a great start in 2019-20, going 10-6-2 along with a 2.83 GAA and .912 save percentage in 19 appearances. He'll get a tough matchup Thursday, however, taking on a Hurricanes' offense that ranks eighth in the league in goals per game (3.26). Grubauer looks to be a great fantasy option in DFS, especially considering the team is 10-3-2 on home ice to go along with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games.