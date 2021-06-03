Grubauer will protect the home goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Grubauer will make his sixth straight start in these playoffs. He's won the first five games with a 1.60 GAA and a .941 save percentage so far. The German netminder will look to backstop the Avalanche to a commanding 2-0 series lead.

