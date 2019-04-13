Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting Game 2
Grubauer will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 2 against the Flames in Calgary, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer was pretty solid in Game 1, turning aside 28 of 31 shots, but he was ultimately outdueled by Calgary's Mike Smith, who propelled the Flames to a convincing 4-0 victory with his fantastic performance in goal. Grubauer will look to stay sharp and help his team even up the series Saturday in the Saddledome.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Snags Game 1 start•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Punches playoff ticket•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...