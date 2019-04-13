Grubauer will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 2 against the Flames in Calgary, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer was pretty solid in Game 1, turning aside 28 of 31 shots, but he was ultimately outdueled by Calgary's Mike Smith, who propelled the Flames to a convincing 4-0 victory with his fantastic performance in goal. Grubauer will look to stay sharp and help his team even up the series Saturday in the Saddledome.