Grubauer will start between the pipes in Friday's road game versus the Ducks, Andy Vernier of the Avalanche's official site reports.

Grubauer has been razor sharp in his last two starts, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blues and Kings while posting a superb 1.01 GAA and .957 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his third victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim team that's only averaging 1.50 goals per game this season, worst in the NHL.