Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Dallas
Grubauer will guard the goal during Tuesday's road matchup with the Stars, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer was sharp during his last start Friday at home against the Stars, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old will be looking to fare better against the same opponent on the road, but it won't be easy, as Dallas has been hot recently, picking up three straight wins.
