Grubauer will guard the goal during Friday's road game against the Panthers, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer has been rock solid this season, posting a 4-0-1 record while maintaining a 2.57 GAA and .922 save percentage through five appearances. The 27-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.17 goals per game this campaign, 14th in the NHL.