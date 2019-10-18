Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Florida
Grubauer will guard the goal during Friday's road game against the Panthers, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Grubauer has been rock solid this season, posting a 4-0-1 record while maintaining a 2.57 GAA and .922 save percentage through five appearances. The 27-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.17 goals per game this campaign, 14th in the NHL.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Falls in OT•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Slated to start in Pittsburgh•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Permits three goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against former squad•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Strong finish in Thursday's win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In net versus Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.