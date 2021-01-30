Grubauer will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been excellent early on this season, compiling a 5-2-0 record with two shutouts while maintaining an impressive 1.86 GAA and .928 save percentage through his first seven starts. He'll attempt to pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this campaign, 14th in the NHL.