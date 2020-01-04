Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in New Jersey
Grubauer will guard the cage during Saturday's road clash with the Devils, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Grubauer wasn't great in his last start Thursday against St. Louis, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he ultimately picked up his 11th win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support. The 28-year-old German will try to keep rolling in a road matchup with a surging Devils team that's won three straight games.
