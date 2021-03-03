Grubauer will defend the blue paint during the Avalanche's road game versus the Sharks on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer struggled in his last start Monday against Colorado, surrendering five goals on just 26 shots en route to an ugly 6-2 loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 11th win of the season against the same San Jose club Wednesday.
