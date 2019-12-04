Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Toronto
Grubauer will guard the cage during Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Chicago, surrendering three goals on 29 shots, but he ultimately picked up his ninth victory of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old German will try to pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with a Toronto team that just got thrashed 6-1 by the Flyers on Tuesday.
