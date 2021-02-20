Grubauer will start against the Golden Knights in Saturday's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.
Grubauer has been fantastic this season. He's recorded a .936 save percentage and an 8-3-0 record to start the year. The 29-year-old is also 1-1-0 against the Golden Knights this year. It figures to be another tough matchup, as the Golden Knights have averaged 3.07 goals per game (13th in the league).
