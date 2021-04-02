Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Saturday's matchup with the Blues, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Grubauer has been a little shaky recently, posting a sub-par .891 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's picked up back-to-back wins over that span thanks to a plethora of goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to pick up his 23rd victory of the season in a home matchup with a St. Louis team that's averaging 3.05 goals per game on the road this campaign, 11th in the NHL.
