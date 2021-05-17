Grubauer will start Monday's Game 1 against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
No surprise here, as Grubauer's been a workhorse in Colorado's net when healthy. Jonas Johansson will back Grubauer up, as Devan Dubnyk's still not up to game speed after being in COVID-19 protocols. Grubauer and the Avalanche are heavily favored against a Blues team that's expected to be without leading scorer David Perron (COVID-19 protocols).
