Grubauer will start Monday's Game 1 against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

No surprise here, as Grubauer's been a workhorse in Colorado's net when healthy. Jonas Johansson will back Grubauer up, as Devan Dubnyk's still not up to game speed after being in COVID-19 protocols. Grubauer and the Avalanche are heavily favored against a Blues team that's expected to be without leading scorer David Perron (COVID-19 protocols).