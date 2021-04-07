Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road matchup with Minnesota, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer wasn't great in his last start Monday versus the Wild, surrendering four goals on 25 shots, but he was still able to pick up his league-leading 24th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a fifth straight victory in a rematch with the same Minnesota team Wednesday.