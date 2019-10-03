Grubauer will guard the crease at home against the Flames on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Grubauer enters this season as the clear No. 1 following the departure of Semyon Varlamov (Islanders) in free agency. After making the move to the Mile High City last year, the 26-year-old Grubauer posted a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage in 37 appearances. Backed by an offense that averaged 3.15 goals per game in 2018-19, the netminder should be in line to top both the 60-game and 30-win thresholds this time around.