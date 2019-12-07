Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting tough road tilt
Grubauer will start Saturday in Boston, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer will be the 18th visiting goalie bidding to hand Boston its first regulation home loss of the season, as the Bruins have gone 12-0-5 in their building thus far. The German netminder has a better chance than most that came before him, as he backstops a Colorado team that's leading the league with 3.68 goals per game. Grubauer's 10-5-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .916 save percentage.
