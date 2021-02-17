Grubauer will protect the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Steve Carp of Gaming Today reports.

Grubauer limited the Golden Knights to just one goal, but took the loss in Sunday's 1-0 game. The German netminder is 7-3-0 with a 1.61 GAA and a .937 save percentage through 10 appearances, so he's often been a strong choice in net.