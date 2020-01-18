Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stationed between pipes Saturday
Grubauer will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Saturday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic
Grubauer is coming off his first shutout of the season in his last outing, stopping all 27 shots the Sharks put on net Thursday. It was his first victory since Jan. 4, bringing his overall record to 13-10-4. In three starts against the Blues this season, Grubauer has gone 1-2-0 while allowing 10 goals on 86 shots.
